Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4021 S Ellis Ave

4021 South Ellis Avenue · (773) 934-0708
Location

4021 South Ellis Avenue, Chicago, IL 60653
Oakland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2550 · Avail. now

$2,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Oakwood 3.5BR/2BA condo - Property Id: 271653

Spacious apartment with high end finishes - from the beautiful hardwood floors, fancy appliances and trendy kitchen including beverage station to modern bathrooms and bonus room with french door.
Apartment is a 3rd floor walk up. Open floor kitchen /living area with little nook by the window and off kitchen balcony. Hardwood floors throughout. Two good size bedrooms and bonus room with french doors. Large master bedroom features stunning bathroom with spacious shower, bathtub,her and his vanities, walk in closet and balcony.
High ceilings with great detail and recessed lightning.
Washer and dryer in unit. No pets allowed. Deposit $2550. Application fee $50. Lease signing fee $50.

Please note the application fee is not refundable so please contact me before applying, unit might have pending application.

Equal Housing Opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271653
Property Id 271653

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5753642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 S Ellis Ave have any available units?
4021 S Ellis Ave has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4021 S Ellis Ave have?
Some of 4021 S Ellis Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 S Ellis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4021 S Ellis Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 S Ellis Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4021 S Ellis Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4021 S Ellis Ave offer parking?
No, 4021 S Ellis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4021 S Ellis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4021 S Ellis Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 S Ellis Ave have a pool?
No, 4021 S Ellis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4021 S Ellis Ave have accessible units?
No, 4021 S Ellis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 S Ellis Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4021 S Ellis Ave has units with dishwashers.
