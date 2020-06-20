4021 S Ellis Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Oakwood 3.5BR/2BA condo - Property Id: 271653



Spacious apartment with high end finishes - from the beautiful hardwood floors, fancy appliances and trendy kitchen including beverage station to modern bathrooms and bonus room with french door.

Apartment is a 3rd floor walk up. Open floor kitchen /living area with little nook by the window and off kitchen balcony. Hardwood floors throughout. Two good size bedrooms and bonus room with french doors. Large master bedroom features stunning bathroom with spacious shower, bathtub,her and his vanities, walk in closet and balcony.

High ceilings with great detail and recessed lightning.

Washer and dryer in unit. No pets allowed. Deposit $2550. Application fee $50. Lease signing fee $50.



Please note the application fee is not refundable so please contact me before applying, unit might have pending application.



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271653

No Pets Allowed



