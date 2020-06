Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$1,100 - Large Spacious 2-bed/1-bath for rent - 2-Bedroom, 1-Bath condo with hardwood floors, and tons on natural light Featuring a fully remodeled kitchen and bathroom, and stainless steel appliances.



Close to Blue Line on Pulaski Rd., and within minutes of excellent shopping, dining, and entertainment options.



- No Security Deposit

- One time move in fee of $400



For more details, or to set up a showing, leave your detail or text us your name and email to: 872-216-8664.



(RLNE5781290)