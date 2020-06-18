400 N Wells St 1101

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit gym bbq/grill bike storage hot tub yoga

New Studio in Gorgeous River North! - Property Id: 256551



WALKING DISTANCE TO MERCHANDISE MART, RESTAURANTS, GROCERY STORES



SOFT-CLOSE CABINETRY

GRAY-TONE PLANK FLOORING

STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES

KOHLER KITCHEN & BATH FIXTURES

PORCELANOSA TILE BACKSPLASH

CUSTOM CLOSETS

FLOOR-TO-CEILING WINDOWS

SUN SHADE WINDOW TREATMENTS

FRAMELESS BATHROOM DOOR SHOWERS



AMENETIES:

PARTY ROOM

CHEF'S KITCHEN

STARBUCKS COFFEE NOOK

CO-WORKING HUB

MEDITATION LOUNGE + YOGA STUDIO

OUTDOOR GRILLING STATION

OUTDOOR TV

CABANAS+SUNBEDS

FIREPIT

DOG RUN+PET SPA

BIKE STORAGE + REPAIR SHOP



Laurin Bello, Broker.

Downtown Apartment Company LLC.



