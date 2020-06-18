400 N Wells St 1101

Amenities
New Studio in Gorgeous River North! - Property Id: 256551
WALKING DISTANCE TO MERCHANDISE MART, RESTAURANTS, GROCERY STORES
SOFT-CLOSE CABINETRY
GRAY-TONE PLANK FLOORING
STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES
KOHLER KITCHEN & BATH FIXTURES
PORCELANOSA TILE BACKSPLASH
CUSTOM CLOSETS
FLOOR-TO-CEILING WINDOWS
SUN SHADE WINDOW TREATMENTS
FRAMELESS BATHROOM DOOR SHOWERS
AMENETIES:
PARTY ROOM
CHEF'S KITCHEN
STARBUCKS COFFEE NOOK
CO-WORKING HUB
MEDITATION LOUNGE + YOGA STUDIO
OUTDOOR GRILLING STATION
OUTDOOR TV
CABANAS+SUNBEDS
FIREPIT
DOG RUN+PET SPA
BIKE STORAGE + REPAIR SHOP
Laurin Bello, Broker.
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
