All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 400 N Wells St 1101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
400 N Wells St 1101
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

400 N Wells St 1101

400 N Wells St · (312) 614-9439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

400 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 1101 · Avail. now

$1,753

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
yoga
New Studio in Gorgeous River North! - Property Id: 256551

WALKING DISTANCE TO MERCHANDISE MART, RESTAURANTS, GROCERY STORES

SOFT-CLOSE CABINETRY
GRAY-TONE PLANK FLOORING
STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES
KOHLER KITCHEN & BATH FIXTURES
PORCELANOSA TILE BACKSPLASH
CUSTOM CLOSETS
FLOOR-TO-CEILING WINDOWS
SUN SHADE WINDOW TREATMENTS
FRAMELESS BATHROOM DOOR SHOWERS

AMENETIES:
PARTY ROOM
CHEF'S KITCHEN
STARBUCKS COFFEE NOOK
CO-WORKING HUB
MEDITATION LOUNGE + YOGA STUDIO
OUTDOOR GRILLING STATION
OUTDOOR TV
CABANAS+SUNBEDS
FIREPIT
DOG RUN+PET SPA
BIKE STORAGE + REPAIR SHOP

Laurin Bello, Broker.
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256551
Property Id 256551

(RLNE5688623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 N Wells St 1101 have any available units?
400 N Wells St 1101 has a unit available for $1,753 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 N Wells St 1101 have?
Some of 400 N Wells St 1101's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 N Wells St 1101 currently offering any rent specials?
400 N Wells St 1101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 N Wells St 1101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 N Wells St 1101 is pet friendly.
Does 400 N Wells St 1101 offer parking?
No, 400 N Wells St 1101 does not offer parking.
Does 400 N Wells St 1101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 N Wells St 1101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 N Wells St 1101 have a pool?
No, 400 N Wells St 1101 does not have a pool.
Does 400 N Wells St 1101 have accessible units?
No, 400 N Wells St 1101 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 N Wells St 1101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 N Wells St 1101 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 400 N Wells St 1101?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

544 W. Melrose
544 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657
5439 S.woodlawn Ave
5439 South Woodlawn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
3501 North Greenview Apt.
3501 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1825 W Foster Ave
1825 W Foster Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Elevate Lincoln Park
2526 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
1001 South State
1001 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt.
5100 North Winchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
4837 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4837 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity