3943 W Belle Plaine Ave 3

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Extensive Modern - 3 Bed/1 Bath in Irving Park! - Property Id: 145013



3 Bed Recent Rehab w/ In-unit W/D, Granite & Stainless near Blue Line, Metra & Kennedy



3 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom completely renovated Condo-Quality apartment in Great Blue Line location. Blocks from Metra, CTA & Kennedy Expressway.



Updates Include:

-Central Heat/AC

-IN-UNIT Washer/ Dryer

-Modern Kitchen

-Granite Counters & Maple Cabinetry

-Stainless Steel Appliances incl Dishwasher

-Spa Tiled Bathroom

-Hardwood Floors Throughout

-Storage



Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

No Dogs Allowed



