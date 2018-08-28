All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3943 W Belle Plaine Ave 3

3943 W Belle Plaine Ave · (773) 357-7733
Location

3943 W Belle Plaine Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Extensive Modern - 3 Bed/1 Bath in Irving Park! - Property Id: 145013

3 Bed Recent Rehab w/ In-unit W/D, Granite & Stainless near Blue Line, Metra & Kennedy

3 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom completely renovated Condo-Quality apartment in Great Blue Line location. Blocks from Metra, CTA & Kennedy Expressway.

Updates Include:
-Central Heat/AC
-IN-UNIT Washer/ Dryer
-Modern Kitchen
-Granite Counters & Maple Cabinetry
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl Dishwasher
-Spa Tiled Bathroom
-Hardwood Floors Throughout
-Storage

Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145013
Property Id 145013

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5720790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3943 W Belle Plaine Ave 3 have any available units?
3943 W Belle Plaine Ave 3 has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3943 W Belle Plaine Ave 3 have?
Some of 3943 W Belle Plaine Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3943 W Belle Plaine Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3943 W Belle Plaine Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3943 W Belle Plaine Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3943 W Belle Plaine Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 3943 W Belle Plaine Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 3943 W Belle Plaine Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 3943 W Belle Plaine Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3943 W Belle Plaine Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3943 W Belle Plaine Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 3943 W Belle Plaine Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3943 W Belle Plaine Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 3943 W Belle Plaine Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3943 W Belle Plaine Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3943 W Belle Plaine Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
