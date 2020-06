Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come check out this fantastically updated Avondale 2BR/1BA apartment. This 1st floor unit features hardwood floors through out. The new and upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters and an island breakfast nook that is open to the living area. Both bedrooms can fit queen beds and side tables. The unit has also been upgraded with central heat, ac and laundry in-unit. One garage parking spot is available for an additional $100. One small dog negotiable with additional pet fee. Sorry, no cats. cbrd110977