Last updated March 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

3935 N SPAULDING

3935 North Spaulding Avenue · (847) 989-1783
Location

3935 North Spaulding Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Well-maintained and clean 2 bed 1 bath close to Irving Park available immediately!
Very clean and well-maintained 2 bed 1 bath unit in safe area available ASAP! This unit boasts hardwood floors throughout living area and front bedroom, carpet in the master bedroom, extra spacious bathroom, unique thermostat controlled fireplace, dishwasher, walk-in pantry, large finished sunroom, private balcony and more! Dedicated washer/dryer just for this unit in the basement--not coin-op! Very secure and private building with gorgeous common area outdoor space. Owner will pay for installation of gas grill on private rear deck if tenant provides grill. Central heat/AC. No pets, sorry. East street parking. Landlord requires 700 credit or higher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 N SPAULDING have any available units?
3935 N SPAULDING doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 N SPAULDING have?
Some of 3935 N SPAULDING's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 N SPAULDING currently offering any rent specials?
3935 N SPAULDING isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 N SPAULDING pet-friendly?
No, 3935 N SPAULDING is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3935 N SPAULDING offer parking?
No, 3935 N SPAULDING does not offer parking.
Does 3935 N SPAULDING have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3935 N SPAULDING offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 N SPAULDING have a pool?
No, 3935 N SPAULDING does not have a pool.
Does 3935 N SPAULDING have accessible units?
No, 3935 N SPAULDING does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 N SPAULDING have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3935 N SPAULDING has units with dishwashers.
