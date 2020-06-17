3935 N SPAULDING

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Well-maintained and clean 2 bed 1 bath close to Irving Park available immediately!

Very clean and well-maintained 2 bed 1 bath unit in safe area available ASAP! This unit boasts hardwood floors throughout living area and front bedroom, carpet in the master bedroom, extra spacious bathroom, unique thermostat controlled fireplace, dishwasher, walk-in pantry, large finished sunroom, private balcony and more! Dedicated washer/dryer just for this unit in the basement--not coin-op! Very secure and private building with gorgeous common area outdoor space. Owner will pay for installation of gas grill on private rear deck if tenant provides grill. Central heat/AC. No pets, sorry. East street parking. Landlord requires 700 credit or higher.