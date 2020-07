Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

3 Bed 2 Bath in Lakeview ** VIDEO TOUR** - Property Id: 302409



This apartment is well located in Lakeview just 1 block off the lake. It's close to the red line and the Sheridan bus, so easy for commutes and getting around the city. The apartment has great natural sunlight, hardwood floors. Heat and water are included with rent, making this an affordable apartment for the neighborhood. There is a dishwasher in the kitchen and laundry is available in the building. It's cat friendly!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3922-n-pine-grove-ave-chicago-il-unit-3/302409

Property Id 302409



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5938793)