3906 N Greenview Ave 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3906 N Greenview Ave 1

3906 North Greenview Avenue · (773) 807-4543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3906 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3Bed - 2Bath at 3906 N Greenview Ave - Property Id: 294570

This recently rehabbed three bedroom, two bathroom duplex features a spiral staircase which leads to the lower level of the unit. On the main level there is a separate living room and dining room, the dining room features a built in china hutch. The main level also has one of the bedrooms and a bathroom with a pedestal sink and an antique claw legged tub. In the lower level of the unit there is another living room, two bedrooms and bathroom. This elegant, completely rehabilitated building is on a quiet tree-lined street in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. The popular Southport Corridor, which has an assortment of restaurants, boutique shops and entertainment options, is just two blocks east of the property. Transportation is also convenient; both #80 Irving Park and #9 Ashland bus stops are just around the corner.
Property Id 294570

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5833176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 N Greenview Ave 1 have any available units?
3906 N Greenview Ave 1 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3906 N Greenview Ave 1 have?
Some of 3906 N Greenview Ave 1's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 N Greenview Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3906 N Greenview Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 N Greenview Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3906 N Greenview Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3906 N Greenview Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 3906 N Greenview Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3906 N Greenview Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 N Greenview Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 N Greenview Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 3906 N Greenview Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3906 N Greenview Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 3906 N Greenview Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 N Greenview Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3906 N Greenview Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
