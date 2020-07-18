All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3841 SOUTHPORT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3841 SOUTHPORT
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:30 PM

3841 SOUTHPORT

3841 N Southport Ave · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3841 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous and Spacious Condo for rent in the heart of Southport Avenue!
All brick building in heart of the Southport Corridor! Newer construction 2 bed, 2 bath penthouse. Expect to be impressed with expansive & extra wide floor plan, luxurious appointments throughout & spacious rooms. Gourmet kitchen complete with 42" cherry cabinetry, newer stainless steel appliances, granite counters & extra large breakfast bar. Lux master suite with spa-caliber master bath with double vanity, separate steam shower & jacuzzi tub & an org walk-in closet. Details include tons of room for dining, crown molding, organized closets, hardwood floors throughout, interior staircase to the condo & newer in unit laundry. Multiple outdoor spaces include a balcony off of the back of the home & an exclusive roof deck with stunning city views. Attached garage parking & add storage complete this home. All of this in the heart of Southport Corridor with close proximity to Blaine Elementary, transportation, nightlife, retail & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 SOUTHPORT have any available units?
3841 SOUTHPORT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3841 SOUTHPORT have?
Some of 3841 SOUTHPORT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3841 SOUTHPORT currently offering any rent specials?
3841 SOUTHPORT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 SOUTHPORT pet-friendly?
No, 3841 SOUTHPORT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3841 SOUTHPORT offer parking?
Yes, 3841 SOUTHPORT offers parking.
Does 3841 SOUTHPORT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3841 SOUTHPORT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 SOUTHPORT have a pool?
No, 3841 SOUTHPORT does not have a pool.
Does 3841 SOUTHPORT have accessible units?
No, 3841 SOUTHPORT does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 SOUTHPORT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3841 SOUTHPORT does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3841 SOUTHPORT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cobbler Square Lofts
1350 N Wells St
Chicago, IL 60610
Dakin Court
910 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
Marlowe
169 West Huron Street
Chicago, IL 60654
420 E Ohio
420 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
1261 Argyle
1261 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
5201 W Washington Blvd
5201-07 West Washington Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60644
1849-51 W Cornelia / 3449-55 N Wolcott
1849 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
The Harry Frank Building
4806 N Winchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity