3841 SOUTHPORT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous and Spacious Condo for rent in the heart of Southport Avenue!

All brick building in heart of the Southport Corridor! Newer construction 2 bed, 2 bath penthouse. Expect to be impressed with expansive & extra wide floor plan, luxurious appointments throughout & spacious rooms. Gourmet kitchen complete with 42" cherry cabinetry, newer stainless steel appliances, granite counters & extra large breakfast bar. Lux master suite with spa-caliber master bath with double vanity, separate steam shower & jacuzzi tub & an org walk-in closet. Details include tons of room for dining, crown molding, organized closets, hardwood floors throughout, interior staircase to the condo & newer in unit laundry. Multiple outdoor spaces include a balcony off of the back of the home & an exclusive roof deck with stunning city views. Attached garage parking & add storage complete this home. All of this in the heart of Southport Corridor with close proximity to Blaine Elementary, transportation, nightlife, retail & more.