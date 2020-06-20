3812 N Wilton Ave

Amenities
4 Bed/2 Bath Townhome near Wrigley Field! - Property Id: 287613
Call/text for virtual tour! Move in date is somewhat flexible. Fully rehabbed 3 level townhome on quiet street 1 block from Wrigley field. Single Family home with private courtyard, first floor living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen with upgraded appliances, dishwasher, pot filler, laundry and spa baths. 3 equal size bedrooms on the second floor with large closets, high ceilings and lots of light. 4th bedroom is slightly larger with bay window. Parking spaces available for rent!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287613
