3812 N Wilton Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

3812 N Wilton Ave

3812 North Wilton Avenue · (773) 313-5099
Location

3812 North Wilton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $3750 · Avail. now

$3,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
hot tub
4 Bed/2 Bath Townhome near Wrigley Field! - Property Id: 287613

Call/text for virtual tour! Move in date is somewhat flexible. Fully rehabbed 3 level townhome on quiet street 1 block from Wrigley field. Single Family home with private courtyard, first floor living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen with upgraded appliances, dishwasher, pot filler, laundry and spa baths. 3 equal size bedrooms on the second floor with large closets, high ceilings and lots of light. 4th bedroom is slightly larger with bay window. Parking spaces available for rent!
Property Id 287613

(RLNE5807075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

