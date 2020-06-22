3810 N Marshfield Ave 2

Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom- Lakeview- Brown Line - Property Id: 269458



Modern rehab just off Paulina Brown line- Central AC, Laundry in-unit

Amazing location in Lakeview just off the brown line. This modern rehabbed apartment has everything you could ask for! Spacious bedroom and living room, hardwood floors, central heat and AC, and laundry in unit. This apartment is cat friendly.

No Dogs Allowed



