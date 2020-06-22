All apartments in Chicago
3810 N Marshfield Ave 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3810 N Marshfield Ave 2

3810 North Marshfield Avenue · (319) 400-5207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3810 North Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Spacious 2 Bedroom- Lakeview- Brown Line - Property Id: 269458

Modern rehab just off Paulina Brown line- Central AC, Laundry in-unit
Amazing location in Lakeview just off the brown line. This modern rehabbed apartment has everything you could ask for! Spacious bedroom and living room, hardwood floors, central heat and AC, and laundry in unit. This apartment is cat friendly.
-Pioneer Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269458
Property Id 269458

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5819445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 N Marshfield Ave 2 have any available units?
3810 N Marshfield Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 N Marshfield Ave 2 have?
Some of 3810 N Marshfield Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 N Marshfield Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3810 N Marshfield Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 N Marshfield Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3810 N Marshfield Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3810 N Marshfield Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 3810 N Marshfield Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3810 N Marshfield Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3810 N Marshfield Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 N Marshfield Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 3810 N Marshfield Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3810 N Marshfield Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 3810 N Marshfield Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 N Marshfield Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3810 N Marshfield Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
