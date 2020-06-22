3810 N Marshfield Ave 2

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom- Lakeview- Brown Line - Property Id: 269458
Modern rehab just off Paulina Brown line- Central AC, Laundry in-unit
Amazing location in Lakeview just off the brown line. This modern rehabbed apartment has everything you could ask for! Spacious bedroom and living room, hardwood floors, central heat and AC, and laundry in unit. This apartment is cat friendly.
No Dogs Allowed
