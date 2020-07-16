3734 W Diversey Ave

Amenities

Welcome to Logan Square! August 15th availability. Gut rehab of generous 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit with beautiful natural light given the minimal number of tall buildings in Logan Square. The unit features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a high end kitchen with white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. You will also love the in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher and beautifully tiled bathroom. Both bedrooms are generous in size and feature larger closets. The unit features central air/heating controlled by your own thermostat. Basement storage locker units and parking spaces are available for rent. Come enjoy the benefits of living in the heart of Logan Square! 3734 W Diversey features eight renovated apartment units just steps away from public transportation, parks and all of the unique restaurants and bars Logan Square has to offer. NOTE: Pictures in listing are slightly different than the actual unit, and room sizes have not been verified. Both video and in-person tours available upon request.