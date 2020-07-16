All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:03 AM

3734 W Diversey Ave

3734 West Diversey Avenue · (773) 688-8741
Location

3734 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Avondale

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome to Logan Square! August 15th availability. Gut rehab of generous 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit with beautiful natural light given the minimal number of tall buildings in Logan Square. The unit features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a high end kitchen with white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. You will also love the in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher and beautifully tiled bathroom. Both bedrooms are generous in size and feature larger closets. The unit features central air/heating controlled by your own thermostat. Basement storage locker units and parking spaces are available for rent. Come enjoy the benefits of living in the heart of Logan Square! 3734 W Diversey features eight renovated apartment units just steps away from public transportation, parks and all of the unique restaurants and bars Logan Square has to offer. NOTE: Pictures in listing are slightly different than the actual unit, and room sizes have not been verified. Both video and in-person tours available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3734 W Diversey Ave have any available units?
3734 W Diversey Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3734 W Diversey Ave have?
Some of 3734 W Diversey Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3734 W Diversey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3734 W Diversey Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 W Diversey Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3734 W Diversey Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3734 W Diversey Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3734 W Diversey Ave offers parking.
Does 3734 W Diversey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3734 W Diversey Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 W Diversey Ave have a pool?
No, 3734 W Diversey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3734 W Diversey Ave have accessible units?
No, 3734 W Diversey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 W Diversey Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3734 W Diversey Ave has units with dishwashers.
