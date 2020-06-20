3730 N Clifton Ave 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Quiet, Clean and Peaceful.



This place has it all! Great apartment with large bedroom, eat-in kitchen with pantry, hardwood floors, and a functional floor plan with kitchen open to living and dining areas. Features include gas forced air and central air, in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, and huge windows for maximum natural light. Located in a three flat on a quiet, tree-lined, one-way street. Steps to the red line Addison stop, with Whole Foods and the lake close as well. Just steps to the ballpark, restaurants, and nightlife in the area including the sizzling Southport Corridor.

No Pets Allowed



