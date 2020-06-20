All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3730 N Clifton Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3730 N Clifton Ave 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

3730 N Clifton Ave 1

3730 North Clifton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3730 North Clifton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Quiet, Clean and Peaceful. - Property Id: 283252

This place has it all! Great apartment with large bedroom, eat-in kitchen with pantry, hardwood floors, and a functional floor plan with kitchen open to living and dining areas. Features include gas forced air and central air, in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, and huge windows for maximum natural light. Located in a three flat on a quiet, tree-lined, one-way street. Steps to the red line Addison stop, with Whole Foods and the lake close as well. Just steps to the ballpark, restaurants, and nightlife in the area including the sizzling Southport Corridor.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283252
Property Id 283252

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 N Clifton Ave 1 have any available units?
3730 N Clifton Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3730 N Clifton Ave 1 have?
Some of 3730 N Clifton Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 N Clifton Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3730 N Clifton Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 N Clifton Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3730 N Clifton Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3730 N Clifton Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 3730 N Clifton Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3730 N Clifton Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3730 N Clifton Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 N Clifton Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 3730 N Clifton Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3730 N Clifton Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 3730 N Clifton Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 N Clifton Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3730 N Clifton Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5532 S Kimbark Ave
5532 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
Chestnut Place
8 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
JeffJack Apartments
601 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
Buena Terrace Apartments
4242 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
Centrum Bucktown
1743 N Leavitt St
Chicago, IL 60647
6710 N. Sheridan
6710 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
925 East 46th Street
925 E 46th St
Chicago, IL 60653

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College