3725 North Fremont Street.

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly tennis court dogs allowed

This four bedroom, three bath, two kitchen duplex apartment has a wood burning fireplace and two large living rooms with exposed brick. Each living room has an extended bay with three large windows which flood the rooms with light. The upstairs kitchen is spacious, it has enough room for a small kitchen table, and it has a dishwasher. There are hardwood floors throughout the unit as well as original refinished woodwork. The unit also has modern amenities such as central air conditioning and gas forced heat. Laundry is available in the building. This fully restored East Lakeview property sits on a beautiful tree-lined street located in the heart of the popular Wrigleyville neighborhood. The ballpark and its surrounding bars and restaurants are just two short blocks west of the building. The CTA Addison Red Line stop is just two blocks south. Lake Michigan and its numerous amenities including bike and running paths, golf course and tennis courts are just four blocks east of the property.



Contact us to schedule a showing.