Last updated June 28 2020 at 9:42 AM

3725 North Fremont Street

3725 North Fremont Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1943459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3725 North Fremont Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,930

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

This four bedroom, three bath, two kitchen duplex apartment has a wood burning fireplace and two large living rooms with exposed brick. Each living room has an extended bay with three large windows which flood the rooms with light. The upstairs kitchen is spacious, it has enough room for a small kitchen table, and it has a dishwasher. There are hardwood floors throughout the unit as well as original refinished woodwork. The unit also has modern amenities such as central air conditioning and gas forced heat. Laundry is available in the building. This fully restored East Lakeview property sits on a beautiful tree-lined street located in the heart of the popular Wrigleyville neighborhood. The ballpark and its surrounding bars and restaurants are just two short blocks west of the building. The CTA Addison Red Line stop is just two blocks south. Lake Michigan and its numerous amenities including bike and running paths, golf course and tennis courts are just four blocks east of the property.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3725 North Fremont Street have any available units?
3725 North Fremont Street has a unit available for $1,930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3725 North Fremont Street have?
Some of 3725 North Fremont Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 North Fremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
3725 North Fremont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 North Fremont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3725 North Fremont Street is pet friendly.
Does 3725 North Fremont Street offer parking?
No, 3725 North Fremont Street does not offer parking.
Does 3725 North Fremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 North Fremont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 North Fremont Street have a pool?
No, 3725 North Fremont Street does not have a pool.
Does 3725 North Fremont Street have accessible units?
No, 3725 North Fremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 North Fremont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3725 North Fremont Street has units with dishwashers.

