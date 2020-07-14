1600 West Belle Plaine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613 Lakeview
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 1602-2 · Avail. Aug 1
$1,795
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Unit 1614-1 · Avail. now
$2,400
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1413 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1600-14 W Belle Plaine.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
Belle Plaine near Ashland
- laundry room in building - hardwood floors - tree lined street - 3 block walk to cta 'L' train - professional management company with over 50 years experience - 24 hour emergency call center - no security deposit
Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1600-14 W Belle Plaine have any available units?
1600-14 W Belle Plaine has 2 units available starting at $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600-14 W Belle Plaine have?
Some of 1600-14 W Belle Plaine's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600-14 W Belle Plaine currently offering any rent specials?
1600-14 W Belle Plaine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600-14 W Belle Plaine pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600-14 W Belle Plaine is pet friendly.
Does 1600-14 W Belle Plaine offer parking?
No, 1600-14 W Belle Plaine does not offer parking.
Does 1600-14 W Belle Plaine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600-14 W Belle Plaine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600-14 W Belle Plaine have a pool?
No, 1600-14 W Belle Plaine does not have a pool.
Does 1600-14 W Belle Plaine have accessible units?
No, 1600-14 W Belle Plaine does not have accessible units.
Does 1600-14 W Belle Plaine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600-14 W Belle Plaine has units with dishwashers.