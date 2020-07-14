All apartments in Chicago
1600-14 W Belle Plaine
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

1600-14 W Belle Plaine

Open Now until 6pm
1600 West Belle Plaine Avenue · (773) 570-4054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1600 West Belle Plaine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1602-2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1614-1 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1413 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1600-14 W Belle Plaine.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
Belle Plaine near Ashland

- laundry room in building
- hardwood floors
- tree lined street
- 3 block walk to cta 'L' train
- professional management company with over 50 years experience
- 24 hour emergency call center
- no security deposit

Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600-14 W Belle Plaine have any available units?
1600-14 W Belle Plaine has 2 units available starting at $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600-14 W Belle Plaine have?
Some of 1600-14 W Belle Plaine's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600-14 W Belle Plaine currently offering any rent specials?
1600-14 W Belle Plaine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600-14 W Belle Plaine pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600-14 W Belle Plaine is pet friendly.
Does 1600-14 W Belle Plaine offer parking?
No, 1600-14 W Belle Plaine does not offer parking.
Does 1600-14 W Belle Plaine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600-14 W Belle Plaine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600-14 W Belle Plaine have a pool?
No, 1600-14 W Belle Plaine does not have a pool.
Does 1600-14 W Belle Plaine have accessible units?
No, 1600-14 W Belle Plaine does not have accessible units.
Does 1600-14 W Belle Plaine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600-14 W Belle Plaine has units with dishwashers.
