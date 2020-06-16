3706 North Drake Avenue

Amenities

Are you going to be one of the new breed of "stay at home" workers? If so, you will love the extra time you can spend in this beautiful condo! This stunning, completely renovated to-the-studs 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath unit has all the designer touches you crave! The spacious apartment features large windows, lots of light and high ceilings throughout, the latest in quartz countertops in the kitchen and baths, elegant fixtures, on-trend Euro designed cabinets, plank flooring, in unit washer & dryer, plus direct access to the patio & yard. There is a 1 car outdoor parking space available for $100 per month, plus plenty of street parking. The unit also has a state-of-the-art security system & cameras,controlled and monitored by your own phone app. Perfect location, quiet & peaceful, but only 1 1/2 blocks to the Blue Line, 94/94, & just steps to a great park & playlot. 1 block to Murphy Elementary School, shopping and dining just down the street. Well-behaved dog allowed with $500 non-refundable pet deposit. Landlord requires a 670 credit score minimum, credit check, employment verification, no bankruptcies, no past evictions. This is a great unit that you will enjoy making your home. July 1st occupancy.