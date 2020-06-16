All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 31 2020 at 7:55 PM

3706 North Drake Avenue

3706 North Drake Avenue · (708) 846-6494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3706 North Drake Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Are you going to be one of the new breed of "stay at home" workers? If so, you will love the extra time you can spend in this beautiful condo! This stunning, completely renovated to-the-studs 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath unit has all the designer touches you crave! The spacious apartment features large windows, lots of light and high ceilings throughout, the latest in quartz countertops in the kitchen and baths, elegant fixtures, on-trend Euro designed cabinets, plank flooring, in unit washer & dryer, plus direct access to the patio & yard. There is a 1 car outdoor parking space available for $100 per month, plus plenty of street parking. The unit also has a state-of-the-art security system & cameras,controlled and monitored by your own phone app. Perfect location, quiet & peaceful, but only 1 1/2 blocks to the Blue Line, 94/94, & just steps to a great park & playlot. 1 block to Murphy Elementary School, shopping and dining just down the street. Well-behaved dog allowed with $500 non-refundable pet deposit. Landlord requires a 670 credit score minimum, credit check, employment verification, no bankruptcies, no past evictions. This is a great unit that you will enjoy making your home. July 1st occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 North Drake Avenue have any available units?
3706 North Drake Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 North Drake Avenue have?
Some of 3706 North Drake Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 North Drake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3706 North Drake Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 North Drake Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3706 North Drake Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3706 North Drake Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3706 North Drake Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3706 North Drake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3706 North Drake Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 North Drake Avenue have a pool?
No, 3706 North Drake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3706 North Drake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3706 North Drake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 North Drake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3706 North Drake Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
