Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3656 N Marshfield Ave # 3656-Ch2

3656 North Marshfield Avenue · (773) 297-3974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3656 North Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2925 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath duplex unit in Lakeview! - Property Id: 296676

This spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath "duplex" unit is located in Lakeview and is richly appointed with oak and maple hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless appliances , contemporary walnut cabinetry and in unit washer/dryer. As you ascend the staircase from the sidewalk level, the unit opens at the top. As an added bonus the upstairs has another liviing room and bedroom with a small walk out deck. The unit has blinds, central air, a gas forced air furnace and a rear deck. On each level. This is a one of a kind residence and lends itself to entertaining.The unit is near the CTA Brown Line at Addison and the # 9 Ashland and # 152 Addison with a easy connection to Blue Line.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296676
Property Id 296676

(RLNE5842029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3656 N Marshfield Ave # 3656-Ch2 have any available units?
3656 N Marshfield Ave # 3656-Ch2 has a unit available for $2,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3656 N Marshfield Ave # 3656-Ch2 have?
Some of 3656 N Marshfield Ave # 3656-Ch2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3656 N Marshfield Ave # 3656-Ch2 currently offering any rent specials?
3656 N Marshfield Ave # 3656-Ch2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3656 N Marshfield Ave # 3656-Ch2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3656 N Marshfield Ave # 3656-Ch2 is pet friendly.
Does 3656 N Marshfield Ave # 3656-Ch2 offer parking?
No, 3656 N Marshfield Ave # 3656-Ch2 does not offer parking.
Does 3656 N Marshfield Ave # 3656-Ch2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3656 N Marshfield Ave # 3656-Ch2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3656 N Marshfield Ave # 3656-Ch2 have a pool?
No, 3656 N Marshfield Ave # 3656-Ch2 does not have a pool.
Does 3656 N Marshfield Ave # 3656-Ch2 have accessible units?
No, 3656 N Marshfield Ave # 3656-Ch2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3656 N Marshfield Ave # 3656-Ch2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3656 N Marshfield Ave # 3656-Ch2 has units with dishwashers.
