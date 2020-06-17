All apartments in Chicago
3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W
Last updated April 5 2020 at 6:37 PM

3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W

3655 East 98th Street · (612) 987-8484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3655 East 98th Street, Chicago, IL 60617
East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2W · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
basketball court
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
internet access
Restored 2 Bedroom, 2 Living room - Property Id: 235292

A newly restored 2 living room, 2 bedroom apartment. Contains spacious kitchen with 2 flag stone countertops, large pantry, and plenty of space for cooking and kitchen utensils. Kitchen leads to the newly restored porch, and backyard area. Backyard contains garden and cookout area for outdoor leisure activities. The apartment also contains a large basement with plenty of storage space and laundry area.

Calumet Park gymnasium, Calumet Park beach, plenty of areas for soccer, basketball and baseball within the park are located 2 blocks east of the residence. During the summer, there are plenty of musical events in Calumet Park. The residence is surrounded by many schools, churches and business.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235292
Property Id 235292

(RLNE5610204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W have any available units?
3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W have?
Some of 3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W currently offering any rent specials?
3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W pet-friendly?
No, 3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W offer parking?
No, 3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W does not offer parking.
Does 3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W have a pool?
No, 3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W does not have a pool.
Does 3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W have accessible units?
No, 3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W does not have accessible units.
Does 3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W does not have units with dishwashers.
