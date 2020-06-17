3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym internet access

Restored 2 Bedroom, 2 Living room - Property Id: 235292



A newly restored 2 living room, 2 bedroom apartment. Contains spacious kitchen with 2 flag stone countertops, large pantry, and plenty of space for cooking and kitchen utensils. Kitchen leads to the newly restored porch, and backyard area. Backyard contains garden and cookout area for outdoor leisure activities. The apartment also contains a large basement with plenty of storage space and laundry area.



Calumet Park gymnasium, Calumet Park beach, plenty of areas for soccer, basketball and baseball within the park are located 2 blocks east of the residence. During the summer, there are plenty of musical events in Calumet Park. The residence is surrounded by many schools, churches and business.

