Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

3651 West Palmer Street

3651 West Palmer Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1745181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3651 West Palmer Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Logan Square 4 Bed 2 Bath
This four bedroom, two bathroom apartment features an open-concept living room/dining room as well as an eat-in kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. There is hardwood flooring throughout the unit with tiling in the bathroom. The unit amenities include air conditioning, an in-unit washer/dryer, and ample closet space. The building features a shared back yard. Pets are welcome! Plenty of street parking is available in the area, and garage parking is available. This unit is less than a fifteen minute walk to the Healy Metra Station

Amenities:
Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3651 West Palmer Street have any available units?
3651 West Palmer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3651 West Palmer Street have?
Some of 3651 West Palmer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3651 West Palmer Street currently offering any rent specials?
3651 West Palmer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 West Palmer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3651 West Palmer Street is pet friendly.
Does 3651 West Palmer Street offer parking?
Yes, 3651 West Palmer Street does offer parking.
Does 3651 West Palmer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3651 West Palmer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 West Palmer Street have a pool?
No, 3651 West Palmer Street does not have a pool.
Does 3651 West Palmer Street have accessible units?
No, 3651 West Palmer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 West Palmer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3651 West Palmer Street has units with dishwashers.
