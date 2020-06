Amenities

Renovated Three Bedroom in Logan Square

This newly renovated three bedroom, one bathroom features a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, dishwasher, and sun room! This beautiful courtyard building features laundry on site, fitness center, and intercom entry. Pet Friendly! This apartment has easy access to the I-90, Blue line, and the heart of popular Logan Square. *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.