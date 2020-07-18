All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

3623 N Broadway

3623 North Broadway · (773) 454-1497
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3623 North Broadway, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
A huge studio in a lovely courtyard building in a prime location with hardwood floors, and eat-in-kitchen with space for a table, and great closets, including a huge walk-in closet. Heat and cooking gas are included in the rent. One cat is welcome with $20 per month pet rent. On-site laundry.You can walk anywhere from this location, including a mere 2 blocks to the CTA Red Line "Addison" stop, downtown express buses, and Wrigley Field, a block to the Lakeview Whole Foods and the Jewel Osco store. In addition, tons of restaurants and shops are just around the corner.To schedule a showing, please call Elizabeth of Elan Realty Group at 773-454-1497 or email Elizabeth at ENazarian@elanrealtygroup.com** Photos are of a model unit in the building of similar size, quality, and price **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 N Broadway have any available units?
3623 N Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3623 N Broadway have?
Some of 3623 N Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 N Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
3623 N Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 N Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3623 N Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 3623 N Broadway offer parking?
No, 3623 N Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 3623 N Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 N Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 N Broadway have a pool?
No, 3623 N Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 3623 N Broadway have accessible units?
No, 3623 N Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 N Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3623 N Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
