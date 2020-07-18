3623 N Broadway

Amenities

A huge studio in a lovely courtyard building in a prime location with hardwood floors, and eat-in-kitchen with space for a table, and great closets, including a huge walk-in closet. Heat and cooking gas are included in the rent. One cat is welcome with $20 per month pet rent. On-site laundry.You can walk anywhere from this location, including a mere 2 blocks to the CTA Red Line "Addison" stop, downtown express buses, and Wrigley Field, a block to the Lakeview Whole Foods and the Jewel Osco store. In addition, tons of restaurants and shops are just around the corner.To schedule a showing, please call Elizabeth of Elan Realty Group at 773-454-1497 or email Elizabeth at ENazarian@elanrealtygroup.com** Photos are of a model unit in the building of similar size, quality, and price **