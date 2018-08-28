3615 North Pine Grove Avenue

Amenities

Amazing lakeview 1bed/1bath available August 1

Outstanding rental opportunity in the heart of Lakeview available August 1st! Spacious 1 bed condo in the highly desirable Park Harbor Condominiums. Features include hardwood floors throughout, terrific closet space, separate living and dining rooms and more! Building amenities include a pool, sauna and bike room. Monthly rent includes heat, gas and basic cable. Storage and COVERED PARKING also included in the monthly rent!! Sorry, no pets. Available August 1.



