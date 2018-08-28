All apartments in Chicago
3615 North Pine Grove Avenue
3615 North Pine Grove Avenue

3615 North Pine Grove Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1879040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3615 North Pine Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
bike storage
sauna
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bike storage
sauna
Amazing lakeview 1bed/1bath available August 1
Outstanding rental opportunity in the heart of Lakeview available August 1st! Spacious 1 bed condo in the highly desirable Park Harbor Condominiums. Features include hardwood floors throughout, terrific closet space, separate living and dining rooms and more! Building amenities include a pool, sauna and bike room. Monthly rent includes heat, gas and basic cable. Storage and COVERED PARKING also included in the monthly rent!! Sorry, no pets. Available August 1.

Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 North Pine Grove Avenue have any available units?
3615 North Pine Grove Avenue has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 North Pine Grove Avenue have?
Some of 3615 North Pine Grove Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 North Pine Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3615 North Pine Grove Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 North Pine Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3615 North Pine Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3615 North Pine Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3615 North Pine Grove Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3615 North Pine Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3615 North Pine Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 North Pine Grove Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3615 North Pine Grove Avenue has a pool.
Does 3615 North Pine Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3615 North Pine Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 North Pine Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3615 North Pine Grove Avenue has units with dishwashers.
