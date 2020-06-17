360 E S WATER ST

Amenities

***SUBLET*** Unfurnished 1bedroom apartment in beautiful Lakeshore East. 3 Month sublet from 11/30/2019 to 2/28/2020 with the option to renew prior to lease expiration. Rental rate of $2430. Utility package of $125 includes gas, heat, ac, water, sewer, trash, cable and internet. The only utility paid by the tenant would be electricity. Unobstructed South facing unit with lots of light, looking directly at Lakeshore East Park, Lake Shore Drive and Lake Michigan. The apartment features a renovated kitchen, East facing balcony, good sized bedroom with a walk-in closet, and in-unit Washer/Dryer. Full amenity building with an entire floor of amenity spaces including an outdoor pool, grilling stations, jacuzzis, fitness center, party room, lounge, and business center. Parking available on-site for an additional fee.