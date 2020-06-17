All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
360 E S WATER ST
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:11 PM

360 E S WATER ST

360 East South Water Street · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

360 East South Water Street, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
***SUBLET*** Unfurnished 1bedroom apartment in beautiful Lakeshore East. 3 Month sublet from 11/30/2019 to 2/28/2020 with the option to renew prior to lease expiration. Rental rate of $2430. Utility package of $125 includes gas, heat, ac, water, sewer, trash, cable and internet. The only utility paid by the tenant would be electricity. Unobstructed South facing unit with lots of light, looking directly at Lakeshore East Park, Lake Shore Drive and Lake Michigan. The apartment features a renovated kitchen, East facing balcony, good sized bedroom with a walk-in closet, and in-unit Washer/Dryer. Full amenity building with an entire floor of amenity spaces including an outdoor pool, grilling stations, jacuzzis, fitness center, party room, lounge, and business center. Parking available on-site for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 E S WATER ST have any available units?
360 E S WATER ST has a unit available for $2,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 E S WATER ST have?
Some of 360 E S WATER ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 E S WATER ST currently offering any rent specials?
360 E S WATER ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 E S WATER ST pet-friendly?
No, 360 E S WATER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 360 E S WATER ST offer parking?
Yes, 360 E S WATER ST does offer parking.
Does 360 E S WATER ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 E S WATER ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 E S WATER ST have a pool?
Yes, 360 E S WATER ST has a pool.
Does 360 E S WATER ST have accessible units?
No, 360 E S WATER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 360 E S WATER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 E S WATER ST does not have units with dishwashers.
