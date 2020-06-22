3554 Lockwood

Amenities

Be the first to live in this beautiful newly rehabbed one bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Portage Park! Unit features new kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious living area with decorative fireplace, built in shelves, original stained glass, separate dining room, large bedroom, great closet space, newly refinished hardwood floors, rehabbed bathroom, and laundry room in building. One block to Grayland Metra Station! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease