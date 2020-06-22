All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:12 PM

3554 Lockwood

3554 N Lockwood Ave · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3554 N Lockwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Be the first to live in this beautiful newly rehabbed one bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Portage Park! Unit features new kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious living area with decorative fireplace, built in shelves, original stained glass, separate dining room, large bedroom, great closet space, newly refinished hardwood floors, rehabbed bathroom, and laundry room in building. One block to Grayland Metra Station! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3554 Lockwood have any available units?
3554 Lockwood has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3554 Lockwood have?
Some of 3554 Lockwood's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3554 Lockwood currently offering any rent specials?
3554 Lockwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3554 Lockwood pet-friendly?
No, 3554 Lockwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3554 Lockwood offer parking?
No, 3554 Lockwood does not offer parking.
Does 3554 Lockwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3554 Lockwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3554 Lockwood have a pool?
No, 3554 Lockwood does not have a pool.
Does 3554 Lockwood have accessible units?
No, 3554 Lockwood does not have accessible units.
Does 3554 Lockwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 3554 Lockwood does not have units with dishwashers.
