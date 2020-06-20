All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
3545 West Belden Avenue
3545 West Belden Avenue

3545 West Belden Avenue · (773) 758-3950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3545 West Belden Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Vacant; easy to show. Walking distance to Logan Square blue line train station. Very large eat-in-kitchen adjacent to big, open living/dining room. Long-time owner-occupied vintage brick building on a corner lot. Shared use of nice grassy back yard. Clean, no-smoking, no-pets building. Private front door off the street. Free laundry in the basement, right off the back door of your unit. Garage excluded but street parking's pretty easy. Rent INCLUDES all utilities such as gas for heat and cooking as well as electricity. Two window a/c units. Super-affordable living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3545 West Belden Avenue have any available units?
3545 West Belden Avenue has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3545 West Belden Avenue have?
Some of 3545 West Belden Avenue's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3545 West Belden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3545 West Belden Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 West Belden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3545 West Belden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3545 West Belden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3545 West Belden Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3545 West Belden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3545 West Belden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 West Belden Avenue have a pool?
No, 3545 West Belden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3545 West Belden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3545 West Belden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 West Belden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3545 West Belden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
