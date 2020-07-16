All apartments in Chicago
3545 N Meade Ave 2

3545 N Meade Ave · (773) 357-7733
Location

3545 N Meade Ave, Chicago, IL 60634
Dunning

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Portage Park 1 Bedroom with Dining Room! - Property Id: 142183

Large 1 Bed / 1 Bath Apt in Portage Park!

Separate Living / Dining Room! Heat Included!

1 Bed / 1 Bath in Portage Park!

-Large Living Room
-Separate Dining Room
-Large Bedroom that could accommodate Queen sized bed
-Freshly Painted
-Refinished Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Ample Closet Space
-New Appliances
- Refurbished Bathroom

Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash

Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/142183
Property Id 142183

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5720797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

