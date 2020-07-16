3545 N Meade Ave 2

Amenities

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Portage Park 1 Bedroom with Dining Room!



Large 1 Bed / 1 Bath Apt in Portage Park!



Separate Living / Dining Room! Heat Included!



1 Bed / 1 Bath in Portage Park!



-Large Living Room

-Separate Dining Room

-Large Bedroom that could accommodate Queen sized bed

-Freshly Painted

-Refinished Hardwood Flooring Throughout

-Ample Closet Space

-New Appliances

- Refurbished Bathroom



Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash



Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/142183

No Dogs Allowed



