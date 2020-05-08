All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3539 West School Street - 1R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3539 West School Street - 1R
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

3539 West School Street - 1R

3539 West School Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3539 West School Street, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rehabbed unit! Featuring large eat-in modern kitchen w/ granite counters, living room, enclosed porch seating area. High ceilings and receives tons of light. One block to Belmont Blueline. Video available upon request.

Stainless steel appliances plus dishwasher, disposal & microwave, hardwood floors, new electric, central air & heat, renovated bath and much more. Easy access to 90/94! Shared outdoor patio and great neighbors! Coin laundry and storage in basement. No smoking.

$250 non-refundable move-in fee per adult tenant (no security deposit)

$30 non-refundable application/credit check fee per adult applicant

Please email or call to schedule an appointment to view this apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3539 West School Street - 1R have any available units?
3539 West School Street - 1R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3539 West School Street - 1R have?
Some of 3539 West School Street - 1R's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3539 West School Street - 1R currently offering any rent specials?
3539 West School Street - 1R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3539 West School Street - 1R pet-friendly?
Yes, 3539 West School Street - 1R is pet friendly.
Does 3539 West School Street - 1R offer parking?
No, 3539 West School Street - 1R does not offer parking.
Does 3539 West School Street - 1R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3539 West School Street - 1R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3539 West School Street - 1R have a pool?
No, 3539 West School Street - 1R does not have a pool.
Does 3539 West School Street - 1R have accessible units?
No, 3539 West School Street - 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 3539 West School Street - 1R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3539 West School Street - 1R has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Drexel Grand
5220 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Sono East
840 W Blackhawk St
Chicago, IL 60642
Reside on Wellington
510 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
5316 S.dorchester Ave
5316 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
5400-5406 S. Maryland Avenue
5400-5406 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1647 N Milwaukee
1647 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
850 Lake Shore Drive
850 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60611
The Van Buren
808 West Van Buren Street
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College