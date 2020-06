Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Logan Square Apartment 3bed/2bath on tree lined street. Brand new remodeled with updated kitchen, Hardwood floor tiles, stainless appliances. Easy walk to Logan Blvd and Blue Line & close to Metra. W/D in unit, overall the appliances and finishes are very sleek and modern. Brand New flooring that are not shown in photos. Come check this one out!