3513 North Sheffield Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel bbq/grill

Jaw-dropping designer home in a stunning greystone located in the heart of Lakeview! Everything at the unit was built using only the best finishes. This home has three bedrooms, one large bathroom with rainfall shower set, Hansgrohe bathroom fixtures, stainless steel appliance package, Italian custom kitchen, barn doors, designer light fixtures throughout, and the list goes on! Common areas are brand new and feature beautiful chandelier, scones, and cool artwork. The location doesn't get any better than this: blocks away from the best restaurants, public transport, Wrigley Field, Whole Foods, and all the fun outdoor activities by the lake! One outdoor easily accessible parking spot is available for $200. Move-in fee $500. Come view this stunning home today.