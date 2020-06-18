All apartments in Chicago
3513 North Sheffield Street
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:48 AM

3513 North Sheffield Street

3513 North Sheffield Avenue · (312) 404-6222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3513 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Jaw-dropping designer home in a stunning greystone located in the heart of Lakeview! Everything at the unit was built using only the best finishes. This home has three bedrooms, one large bathroom with rainfall shower set, Hansgrohe bathroom fixtures, stainless steel appliance package, Italian custom kitchen, barn doors, designer light fixtures throughout, and the list goes on! Common areas are brand new and feature beautiful chandelier, scones, and cool artwork. The location doesn't get any better than this: blocks away from the best restaurants, public transport, Wrigley Field, Whole Foods, and all the fun outdoor activities by the lake! One outdoor easily accessible parking spot is available for $200. Move-in fee $500. Come view this stunning home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 North Sheffield Street have any available units?
3513 North Sheffield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 North Sheffield Street have?
Some of 3513 North Sheffield Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 North Sheffield Street currently offering any rent specials?
3513 North Sheffield Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 North Sheffield Street pet-friendly?
No, 3513 North Sheffield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3513 North Sheffield Street offer parking?
Yes, 3513 North Sheffield Street does offer parking.
Does 3513 North Sheffield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 North Sheffield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 North Sheffield Street have a pool?
No, 3513 North Sheffield Street does not have a pool.
Does 3513 North Sheffield Street have accessible units?
No, 3513 North Sheffield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 North Sheffield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3513 North Sheffield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
