All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3501 W Leland Ave 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3501 W Leland Ave 3
Last updated July 19 2020 at 9:31 AM

3501 W Leland Ave 3

3501 West Leland Avenue · (630) 750-6090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3501 West Leland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,485

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 2 Bed/1 Bath Rehabbed Next To Kimball Brown Line! - Property Id: 149985

2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Rehabbed Apt Next To Kimball Brown Line! IN-UNIT W/D, SS Appl Incl Dishwasher,Huge Walk-In Closets
3501 W Leland Ave #3, Chicago, IL 60625

2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Gut Rehabbed Apartment right next to the Kimball Brown Line! Includes modern features such as:

-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer
-Central Heat / Air
-Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher
-Granite Countertops, Mable Cabinetry
-Spa Tiling in Bathroom with Modern Fixtures
-Huge Walk-in Closets
-Spacious Bedrooms
-Hardwood...

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3501-w-leland-ave-chicago-il-unit-3/149985
Property Id 149985

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5945209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 W Leland Ave 3 have any available units?
3501 W Leland Ave 3 has a unit available for $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 W Leland Ave 3 have?
Some of 3501 W Leland Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 W Leland Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3501 W Leland Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 W Leland Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 W Leland Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 3501 W Leland Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 3501 W Leland Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 3501 W Leland Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 W Leland Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 W Leland Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 3501 W Leland Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3501 W Leland Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 3501 W Leland Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 W Leland Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 W Leland Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3501 W Leland Ave 3?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1133 N. Dearborn
1133 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
1401 E.hyde Park Blvd
1401 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
Reside on Surf
425 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
The Edison
5200 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
1145 N Austin Blvd
1145 North Austin Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60651
Lake Shore Plaza
445 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
849 W Wellington Ave
849 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1101 W Columbia
1101 W Columbia Ave
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity