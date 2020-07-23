Amenities
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 2 Bed/1 Bath Rehabbed Next To Kimball Brown Line! - Property Id: 149985
2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Rehabbed Apt Next To Kimball Brown Line! IN-UNIT W/D, SS Appl Incl Dishwasher,Huge Walk-In Closets
3501 W Leland Ave #3, Chicago, IL 60625
2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Gut Rehabbed Apartment right next to the Kimball Brown Line! Includes modern features such as:
-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer
-Central Heat / Air
-Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher
-Granite Countertops, Mable Cabinetry
-Spa Tiling in Bathroom with Modern Fixtures
-Huge Walk-in Closets
-Spacious Bedrooms
-Hardwood...
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3501-w-leland-ave-chicago-il-unit-3/149985
Property Id 149985
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5945209)