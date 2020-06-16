3455 W Jackson Blvd 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

East Garfield Park 3 large bdrm apartment - Property Id: 195042



East Garfield Park apt includes three large bedrooms, a living room, dining room, modern kitchen,a sun room, and a bathroom. Apartment is three blocks from the blue line! No pets allowed. Tenants pay utilities. Section 8 Welcome. Move in fee of $500. WE DO NOT ACCEPT APPLICATIONS ONLINE. PLEASE CALL 773-805-9509 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING OF THE APARTMENT WHERE YOU WILL BE ABLE TO RECEIVE AN APPLICATION. THANK YOU!

No Pets Allowed



