All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3455 W Jackson Blvd 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3455 W Jackson Blvd 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3455 W Jackson Blvd 2

3455 West Jackson Boulevard · (773) 805-9509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3455 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60624
East Garfield Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
East Garfield Park 3 large bdrm apartment - Property Id: 195042

East Garfield Park apt includes three large bedrooms, a living room, dining room, modern kitchen,a sun room, and a bathroom. Apartment is three blocks from the blue line! No pets allowed. Tenants pay utilities. Section 8 Welcome. Move in fee of $500. WE DO NOT ACCEPT APPLICATIONS ONLINE. PLEASE CALL 773-805-9509 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING OF THE APARTMENT WHERE YOU WILL BE ABLE TO RECEIVE AN APPLICATION. THANK YOU!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195042
Property Id 195042

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5827673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3455 W Jackson Blvd 2 have any available units?
3455 W Jackson Blvd 2 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 3455 W Jackson Blvd 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3455 W Jackson Blvd 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3455 W Jackson Blvd 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3455 W Jackson Blvd 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3455 W Jackson Blvd 2 offer parking?
No, 3455 W Jackson Blvd 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3455 W Jackson Blvd 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3455 W Jackson Blvd 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3455 W Jackson Blvd 2 have a pool?
No, 3455 W Jackson Blvd 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3455 W Jackson Blvd 2 have accessible units?
No, 3455 W Jackson Blvd 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3455 W Jackson Blvd 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3455 W Jackson Blvd 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3455 W Jackson Blvd 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3455 W Jackson Blvd 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3455 W Jackson Blvd 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1022 N Damen Ave
1022 North Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
5715-5725 S. Kimbark Avenue
5715 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60661
3350 N Kenmore
3350 North Kenmore Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1246 W Pratt
1246 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
5233-37 S Greenwood
5237 South Greenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
3834 N. Sheffield
3834 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
1001 South State
1001 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
Aston Chicago
200 E Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity