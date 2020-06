Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION ROSCOE VILLAGE, WELL KEPT VICTORIAN, 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, UNIT HAS HIGH CEILINGS, ORIGNAL CLAW FOOT BATH TUB REDONE, AND BUILT IN HUTCH. FRESHLY PAINTED TROUGHOUT, NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS WILL BE INSTALLED IN LIVINGROOM AND 1 OF THE BEDROOMS. 1 PARKING SPACE COMES WITH THE UNIT, CATS ONLY, FENCED BACKYARD. BUILDING HAS LAUNDRY. NEAR BY TRANSPORTATION, BROWN LINE, HWY, AND STORES.