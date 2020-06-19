3443 N Sheffield Ave 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 full bath - Property Id: 284046



- Fully furnished 3 bedroom, each with its own bed (3 queens)

- varying lease terms from month to month, 6 month, yearly, etc.

- move in and move out fees dependent on lease term

- 2 full bathrooms

- Water, basic cable and internet with wifi included. Tenant pays for electric and gas

- Rear balcony

- No reserved parking spot

- 4 min walk to Wrigley Field and Boystown

- 4 min walk to Addison train stop

- 10 min walk to the Metro concert hall

No Dogs Allowed



