All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3443 N Sheffield Ave 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3443 N Sheffield Ave 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3443 N Sheffield Ave 3

3443 North Sheffield Avenue · (773) 789-8893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3443 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 full bath - Property Id: 284046

- Fully furnished 3 bedroom, each with its own bed (3 queens)
- varying lease terms from month to month, 6 month, yearly, etc.
- move in and move out fees dependent on lease term
- 2 full bathrooms
- Water, basic cable and internet with wifi included. Tenant pays for electric and gas
- Rear balcony
- No reserved parking spot
- 4 min walk to Wrigley Field and Boystown
- 4 min walk to Addison train stop
- 10 min walk to the Metro concert hall
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284046
Property Id 284046

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5794583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3443 N Sheffield Ave 3 have any available units?
3443 N Sheffield Ave 3 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3443 N Sheffield Ave 3 have?
Some of 3443 N Sheffield Ave 3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3443 N Sheffield Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3443 N Sheffield Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3443 N Sheffield Ave 3 pet-friendly?
No, 3443 N Sheffield Ave 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3443 N Sheffield Ave 3 offer parking?
Yes, 3443 N Sheffield Ave 3 does offer parking.
Does 3443 N Sheffield Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3443 N Sheffield Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3443 N Sheffield Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 3443 N Sheffield Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3443 N Sheffield Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 3443 N Sheffield Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3443 N Sheffield Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3443 N Sheffield Ave 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3443 N Sheffield Ave 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3130 North Lake Shore Drive
3130 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60657
3818 N Sheffield Ave
3818 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
2320 N Southport Ave
2320 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Old Town Park
1140 N Wells St
Chicago, IL 60610
1241 N Milwaukee
1241 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
6160 S Martin Luther King Dr
6160-6212 S Martin Luther King Drive
Chicago, IL 60637
The Lofts at Gin Alley
120 N Green St
Chicago, IL 60607
1111 N. Dearborn
1111 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity