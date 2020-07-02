3434 N Elaine Pl G

Amenities
Boystown - Huge - Renovated - Laundry - Wow!!! - Property Id: 304420
Beautifully renovated apartment in the heart of Lakeview East / Boystown. Live your best life in this 1000 sq ft garden apartment featuring a new kitchen with upgraded appliances and subway tile back splash, in unit laundry, central a/c and heat, wood floors, and secured access. The building only has four apartments and they share a private fenced in back yard! The property is professionally managed, well maintained, and pet friendly. No deposit, easy application process, and co-signers are welcomed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3434-n-elaine-pl-chicago-il-unit-g/304420
Property Id 304420
(RLNE5966965)