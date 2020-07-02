All apartments in Chicago
3434 N Elaine Pl G

3434 North Elaine Place · (312) 877-4544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3434 North Elaine Place, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit G · Avail. now

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Boystown - Huge - Renovated - Laundry - Wow!!! - Property Id: 304420

Beautifully renovated apartment in the heart of Lakeview East / Boystown. Live your best life in this 1000 sq ft garden apartment featuring a new kitchen with upgraded appliances and subway tile back splash, in unit laundry, central a/c and heat, wood floors, and secured access. The building only has four apartments and they share a private fenced in back yard! The property is professionally managed, well maintained, and pet friendly. No deposit, easy application process, and co-signers are welcomed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3434-n-elaine-pl-chicago-il-unit-g/304420
Property Id 304420

(RLNE5966965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3434 N Elaine Pl G have any available units?
3434 N Elaine Pl G has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3434 N Elaine Pl G have?
Some of 3434 N Elaine Pl G's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3434 N Elaine Pl G currently offering any rent specials?
3434 N Elaine Pl G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3434 N Elaine Pl G pet-friendly?
Yes, 3434 N Elaine Pl G is pet friendly.
Does 3434 N Elaine Pl G offer parking?
No, 3434 N Elaine Pl G does not offer parking.
Does 3434 N Elaine Pl G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3434 N Elaine Pl G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3434 N Elaine Pl G have a pool?
No, 3434 N Elaine Pl G does not have a pool.
Does 3434 N Elaine Pl G have accessible units?
No, 3434 N Elaine Pl G does not have accessible units.
Does 3434 N Elaine Pl G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3434 N Elaine Pl G has units with dishwashers.
