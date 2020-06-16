All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3401 N Damen Ave 3F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3401 N Damen Ave 3F
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3401 N Damen Ave 3F

3401 N Damen Ave · (312) 857-6605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3401 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3F · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 3F Available 07/01/20 Roscoe Village 3 bed 1 bath central air,laundry - Property Id: 276031

Charming 3 bedroom unit in beautiful Roscoe Village. Great location at the corner of Roscoe and Damen. This cozy apartment has a vintage charm with hardwood floors throughout. It has three bedrooms and a den, central air, and gas forced heat, new kitchen cabinets and in-unit laundry. 3 blocks to the brown line. These units are rarely available, so this won't last long.
FEATURES
Cats Ok
Central Air
Central Heat
Dishwasher
Hardwood Floors
Laundry in Unit
Small Dog OK
Standard Bathroom
Standard Kitchen

VIDEO TOUR IS AVAILABLE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276031
Property Id 276031

(RLNE5766556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 N Damen Ave 3F have any available units?
3401 N Damen Ave 3F has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 N Damen Ave 3F have?
Some of 3401 N Damen Ave 3F's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 N Damen Ave 3F currently offering any rent specials?
3401 N Damen Ave 3F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 N Damen Ave 3F pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 N Damen Ave 3F is pet friendly.
Does 3401 N Damen Ave 3F offer parking?
No, 3401 N Damen Ave 3F does not offer parking.
Does 3401 N Damen Ave 3F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3401 N Damen Ave 3F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 N Damen Ave 3F have a pool?
No, 3401 N Damen Ave 3F does not have a pool.
Does 3401 N Damen Ave 3F have accessible units?
No, 3401 N Damen Ave 3F does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 N Damen Ave 3F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 N Damen Ave 3F has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3401 N Damen Ave 3F?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3838 N. Broadway
3838 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60613
Wilson Manor
4600 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
Twin Towers
1649 E 50th St
Chicago, IL 60615
5055-61 N Damen
5055 North Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
5252
5252 South Cornell Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Alta Grand Central
221 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60607
Old Town Park - II
202 West Hill Street
Chicago, IL 60610
1849-51 W Cornelia / 3449-55 N Wolcott
1849 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity