3339 N Lincoln Ave 2

Amazing location 3b/2b in Lake View!! - Property Id: 288970
Ideally located on buzzing Lincoln Avenue in central Lake View, our vintage walkup offers a full-floor remodeled apartment. Interior highlights include sun-filled living space, hardwood floors, three bedrooms with ample closet space, and modern kitchen with top-quality appliances. Other highlights include central A/C, in-unit laundry, fireplace, and private deck. Pets welcome!
Availability: NOW
Price: $2100
Location: 3339 N Lincoln Ave
Amenities:
Hardwood Floors
SS Appliances
Natural Lighting
Central Air
In-Unit W/D
Pet Friendly
