3339 N Lincoln Ave 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing location 3b/2b in Lake View!! - Property Id: 288970



Ideally located on buzzing Lincoln Avenue in central Lake View, our vintage walkup offers a full-floor remodeled apartment. Interior highlights include sun-filled living space, hardwood floors, three bedrooms with ample closet space, and modern kitchen with top-quality appliances. Other highlights include central A/C, in-unit laundry, fireplace, and private deck. Pets welcome!



Availability: NOW

Price: $2100

Location: 3339 N Lincoln Ave



Amenities:

Hardwood Floors

SS Appliances

Natural Lighting

Central Air

In-Unit W/D

Pet Friendly

-Please contact agent for application or text 630.999.1767 for more information.. PLEASE DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288970

Property Id 288970



(RLNE5813112)