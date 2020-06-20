All apartments in Chicago
3339 N Lincoln Ave 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3339 N Lincoln Ave 2

3339 North Lincoln Avenue · (630) 999-1767
Location

3339 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ideally located on buzzing Lincoln Avenue in central Lake View, our vintage walkup offers a full-floor remodeled apartment. Interior highlights include sun-filled living space, hardwood floors, three bedrooms with ample closet space, and modern kitchen with top-quality appliances. Other highlights include central A/C, in-unit laundry, fireplace, and private deck. Pets welcome!

Availability: NOW
Price: $2100
Location: 3339 N Lincoln Ave

Amenities:
Hardwood Floors
SS Appliances
Natural Lighting
Central Air
In-Unit W/D
Pet Friendly
-Please contact agent for application or text 630.999.1767 for more information.. PLEASE DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288970
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3339 N Lincoln Ave 2 have any available units?
3339 N Lincoln Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3339 N Lincoln Ave 2 have?
Some of 3339 N Lincoln Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3339 N Lincoln Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3339 N Lincoln Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3339 N Lincoln Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3339 N Lincoln Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3339 N Lincoln Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 3339 N Lincoln Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3339 N Lincoln Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3339 N Lincoln Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3339 N Lincoln Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 3339 N Lincoln Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3339 N Lincoln Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 3339 N Lincoln Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3339 N Lincoln Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3339 N Lincoln Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
