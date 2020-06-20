All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3328 N Clark St 3F

3328 North Clark Street · (410) 322-3278
Location

3328 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3F · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious REHAB w/Laundry in Unit, Soaring Ceilings - Property Id: 270299

Neat Gut Rehab Coach House in Center of Lakeview with 3 Large Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom and it has it all Central Air, Laundry in Unit, Fireplace, Exposed Brick, Hardwood Floors with Carpeted Bedrooms, Equal Size Bedrooms with Full Size Closets, Tall Ceilings, and Close to Everything, 3 Blocks to Cubs, Restaurants, Nightlife, EL, Busses, and Shopping. All this on Clark Street in Lakeview!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270299
Property Id 270299

(RLNE5739769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 N Clark St 3F have any available units?
3328 N Clark St 3F has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3328 N Clark St 3F have?
Some of 3328 N Clark St 3F's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3328 N Clark St 3F currently offering any rent specials?
3328 N Clark St 3F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 N Clark St 3F pet-friendly?
Yes, 3328 N Clark St 3F is pet friendly.
Does 3328 N Clark St 3F offer parking?
No, 3328 N Clark St 3F does not offer parking.
Does 3328 N Clark St 3F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3328 N Clark St 3F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 N Clark St 3F have a pool?
No, 3328 N Clark St 3F does not have a pool.
Does 3328 N Clark St 3F have accessible units?
No, 3328 N Clark St 3F does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 N Clark St 3F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3328 N Clark St 3F has units with dishwashers.
