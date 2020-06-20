3328 N Clark St 3F

Amenities
Spacious REHAB w/Laundry in Unit, Soaring Ceilings - Property Id: 270299
Neat Gut Rehab Coach House in Center of Lakeview with 3 Large Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom and it has it all Central Air, Laundry in Unit, Fireplace, Exposed Brick, Hardwood Floors with Carpeted Bedrooms, Equal Size Bedrooms with Full Size Closets, Tall Ceilings, and Close to Everything, 3 Blocks to Cubs, Restaurants, Nightlife, EL, Busses, and Shopping. All this on Clark Street in Lakeview!
Property Id 270299
(RLNE5739769)