3328 N Clark St 3F

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious REHAB w/Laundry in Unit, Soaring Ceilings - Property Id: 270299



Neat Gut Rehab Coach House in Center of Lakeview with 3 Large Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom and it has it all Central Air, Laundry in Unit, Fireplace, Exposed Brick, Hardwood Floors with Carpeted Bedrooms, Equal Size Bedrooms with Full Size Closets, Tall Ceilings, and Close to Everything, 3 Blocks to Cubs, Restaurants, Nightlife, EL, Busses, and Shopping. All this on Clark Street in Lakeview!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270299

Property Id 270299



(RLNE5739769)