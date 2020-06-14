All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 331 W Illinois.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
331 W Illinois
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

331 W Illinois

331 West Illinois Street · (646) 725-7625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

331 West Illinois Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
gym
dog park
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
lobby
Modern & Vibrant Two Bedroom in River North at 3Eleven 3Eleven, 311 W. Illinois is a towering new apartment building in Chicago’s River North neighborhood that offers studio, convertible, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom, and penthouse units. 3Eleven has complex DNA: Besides a place to lay your head, it’s also where you work, work out, and relax. Separate business and home life with glassed-in work spaces and conference table. Stay healthy in the fitness studio, outfitted with on-demand video workouts, a smartphone tracker for treadmill availability, and towel service. A nearby lounge featuring a demonstration kitchen with communal seating, and wine storage let you go out — when you’d rather just stay in. Design-forward lobby with grab-and-go brand-name coffee? Yes. In-unit package delivery or pickup without the line? Definitely. Dog run with grooming stations? Absolutely. Want more? 3Eleven offers a first-floor restaurant that delivers, plus parking if you own a car. To the smallest detail, 3Eleven is designed to take the friction of modern life and transform it into pure energy. Enter your home with a quick wave of a fob. Floor-to-ceiling windows and 9’-high, exposed concrete ceilings lend an airy feeling to living spaces; custom solar shades add privacy. What’s most important to you: a dining room table … or work space? The large in-line kitchen, maxed out on storage and design flexibility, leaves you room for choice. Each unit at 3Eleven features 9’-high exposed concrete ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and custom solar shades. Sample the unit finishes below. All 3Eleven apartments come with the option to add custom upgrades. Via an app, IOTAS Smart Home Technology gives you one-button control for the thermostat, lights, and smart devices. Or get more kitchen prep space with an island/breakfast bar and more desirable storage with custom master closets. Two Bedroom Apartment price ranges from $3,620 to $3,840 *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 W Illinois have any available units?
331 W Illinois doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 W Illinois have?
Some of 331 W Illinois's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 W Illinois currently offering any rent specials?
331 W Illinois isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 W Illinois pet-friendly?
Yes, 331 W Illinois is pet friendly.
Does 331 W Illinois offer parking?
Yes, 331 W Illinois does offer parking.
Does 331 W Illinois have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 W Illinois does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 W Illinois have a pool?
No, 331 W Illinois does not have a pool.
Does 331 W Illinois have accessible units?
No, 331 W Illinois does not have accessible units.
Does 331 W Illinois have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 W Illinois does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 331 W Illinois?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1400 North Lake Shore Drive
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60610
Solstice on the Park
1616 East 56th Street
Chicago, IL 60637
3510 North Pine Grove
3510 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
500 W. Belmont
500 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
742 West Fullerton
742 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
2730 N Wayne
2730 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
451 W. Wrightwood Ave
451 W Wrightwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
5220 S Harper
5220 South Harper Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity