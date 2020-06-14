331 W Illinois

Amenities

Modern & Vibrant Two Bedroom in River North at 3Eleven 3Eleven, 311 W. Illinois is a towering new apartment building in Chicago’s River North neighborhood that offers studio, convertible, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom, and penthouse units. 3Eleven has complex DNA: Besides a place to lay your head, it’s also where you work, work out, and relax. Separate business and home life with glassed-in work spaces and conference table. Stay healthy in the fitness studio, outfitted with on-demand video workouts, a smartphone tracker for treadmill availability, and towel service. A nearby lounge featuring a demonstration kitchen with communal seating, and wine storage let you go out — when you’d rather just stay in. Design-forward lobby with grab-and-go brand-name coffee? Yes. In-unit package delivery or pickup without the line? Definitely. Dog run with grooming stations? Absolutely. Want more? 3Eleven offers a first-floor restaurant that delivers, plus parking if you own a car. To the smallest detail, 3Eleven is designed to take the friction of modern life and transform it into pure energy. Enter your home with a quick wave of a fob. Floor-to-ceiling windows and 9’-high, exposed concrete ceilings lend an airy feeling to living spaces; custom solar shades add privacy. What’s most important to you: a dining room table … or work space? The large in-line kitchen, maxed out on storage and design flexibility, leaves you room for choice. Each unit at 3Eleven features 9’-high exposed concrete ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and custom solar shades. Sample the unit finishes below. All 3Eleven apartments come with the option to add custom upgrades. Via an app, IOTAS Smart Home Technology gives you one-button control for the thermostat, lights, and smart devices. Or get more kitchen prep space with an island/breakfast bar and more desirable storage with custom master closets. Two Bedroom Apartment price ranges from $3,620 to $3,840 *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit.*