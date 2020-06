Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym parking bbq/grill

Great South Facing studio with hardwood floor and recently updated bathroom in the heart of gold coast! Expansive balcony over looking the sun deck of the building. Balcony is large enough for lounge chairs and a grill. Parking available through the building. Walking distance to grocery, shopping, restaurants, and public transportation including red line. 24 HR DOORMAN, FITNESS CENTER, SUNDECK, 24 HR. BUSINESS CTR., DRY CLEANER, 24 HR. MAINT., ON SITE MGMT OFFICE.