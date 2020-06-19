All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

33 W Ontario St Unit 20I

33 W Ontario St · (312) 623-1949
Location

33 W Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33 W Ontario St Unit 20I · Avail. Jul 2

$2,750

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
internet access
33 W Ontario St Unit 20I Available 07/02/20 2 Bedroom, 1.5Bath condo in the heart of River North! - July 1st 2020available! Open concept living in this 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath condo in the heart of River North! Unit boasts oversized granite kitchen island , in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closet, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Heat, water, and basic cable are included! Centrally located near Michigan Ave., lakefront, restaurants, 3 grocery stores (Jewel, Whole Foods and Trader Joes), The building is a luxury high rise which offers 24 hr. Doorman, fitness center, pool, sundeck, party room and on site dry cleaners. Also includes additional storage. Parking spot available for $250/mo.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4888242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 W Ontario St Unit 20I have any available units?
33 W Ontario St Unit 20I has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 W Ontario St Unit 20I have?
Some of 33 W Ontario St Unit 20I's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 W Ontario St Unit 20I currently offering any rent specials?
33 W Ontario St Unit 20I isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 W Ontario St Unit 20I pet-friendly?
No, 33 W Ontario St Unit 20I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 33 W Ontario St Unit 20I offer parking?
Yes, 33 W Ontario St Unit 20I does offer parking.
Does 33 W Ontario St Unit 20I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 W Ontario St Unit 20I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 W Ontario St Unit 20I have a pool?
Yes, 33 W Ontario St Unit 20I has a pool.
Does 33 W Ontario St Unit 20I have accessible units?
No, 33 W Ontario St Unit 20I does not have accessible units.
Does 33 W Ontario St Unit 20I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 W Ontario St Unit 20I has units with dishwashers.
