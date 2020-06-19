Amenities
33 W Ontario St Unit 20I Available 07/02/20 2 Bedroom, 1.5Bath condo in the heart of River North! - July 1st 2020available! Open concept living in this 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath condo in the heart of River North! Unit boasts oversized granite kitchen island , in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closet, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Heat, water, and basic cable are included! Centrally located near Michigan Ave., lakefront, restaurants, 3 grocery stores (Jewel, Whole Foods and Trader Joes), The building is a luxury high rise which offers 24 hr. Doorman, fitness center, pool, sundeck, party room and on site dry cleaners. Also includes additional storage. Parking spot available for $250/mo.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4888242)