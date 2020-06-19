All apartments in Chicago
328 South Desplaines Street
Last updated May 4 2020 at 6:15 PM

328 South Desplaines Street

328 South Desplaines Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1695679
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

328 South Desplaines Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
Incredible 1BR Loft in West Loop ~ Great Location Don't Miss Out!
Amazing loft style 1 bedroom condo in the West Loop. Some of the features includes beautiful hardwood floors, spacious open floor plan, exposed brick walls, exposed beams, granite counters, SS appliances, private balcony, gas burning fireplace, marble tile bath with double vanity, in-unit W/D, a huge storage closet and central heat and a/c. Pets welcome with a pet fee of $350. Building includes Fitness room and bike storage on-site. Basic cable and internet included! Building is close to restaurants, shopping, nightlife, highways, downtown and more! $2300 without parking; $2500 with heated, interior garage space. Available 7/1

Amenities:
Elevator, Garage, Bicycle Room, Private Deck, Balcony, Loft, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 South Desplaines Street have any available units?
328 South Desplaines Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 South Desplaines Street have?
Some of 328 South Desplaines Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 South Desplaines Street currently offering any rent specials?
328 South Desplaines Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 South Desplaines Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 South Desplaines Street is pet friendly.
Does 328 South Desplaines Street offer parking?
Yes, 328 South Desplaines Street does offer parking.
Does 328 South Desplaines Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 South Desplaines Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 South Desplaines Street have a pool?
No, 328 South Desplaines Street does not have a pool.
Does 328 South Desplaines Street have accessible units?
No, 328 South Desplaines Street does not have accessible units.
Does 328 South Desplaines Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 South Desplaines Street does not have units with dishwashers.
