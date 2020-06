Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Logan Square!

The apartment has hardwood flooring, spacious floor plan and bedrooms, and ample natural light throughout! Property has a large shared back yard and the rent includes water and trash pick up, tenant pays gas/electric and any internet/cable. Off-street parking available for an additional $100/month. Pets welcome but breed restrictions apply for dogs. There is a $200 move-in fee per tenant but no security deposit.



