THIS APARTMENT IS CURRENTLY VACANT AND CAN BE SHOWN AT A LIVE IN PERSON SHOWING.

The Grand Palmer Lodge will preserve the historic Temple-Beth El Synagogue formerly used as the Boys and Girls Club and repurpose the space into 14 brand new luxury units and a 1700 sq foot community green space in the heart of Logan Square. The units range in size from 1bedroom/1bathroom to 3bed/2bathroom apartments and each unit features its own private outdoor space off the unit. The unit's offer 20 ft. high ceilings with floor to ceiling windows that offer ample natural light throughout the day. The interior finishes include new gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave and large kitchen islands complete with quartz countertops. There is brand new wide plank flooring throughout each apartment along with new central heating and cooling plus in-unit laundry. There is parking for rent on-site and the property is pet friendly.