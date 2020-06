Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court concierge dog park fire pit gym game room parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub key fob access valet service yoga

MODERN 1BED, 1BATH IN IDEAL LOOP AREA! HIGH FLOOR - Property Id: 295083



THE LOOP!

SLEEK+MODERN 1BED, 1BATH!



Gourmet kitchen

SS apps

High gloss cabinetry

Quartz countertops

Floor-to-ceiling windows with spectacular views

Spacious closet

Keyless entry system

In unit W/D

Navy Pier is in your backyard!

Stroll down the Riverwalk on a daily!

Easy access to CLARK/LAKE L TRAIN!

Great restaurants and shopping within an arms reach!

PARKING IS AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL FEE!



AMENITIES

On-site concierge

24/7 door staff

Valet parking for guests

Valet dry cleaning service

Pet salon+grooming station+outdoor dog run

Bike storage

Enclosed parking garage

Urban garden+deck+BBQ grill stations+bocce ball court+fire pits+outdoor televisions+herb garden+pool+sundeck

Game room with tech bar

Fitness center+yoga studio

Pet-friendly



Paulina Pacyna | Luxury Broker | Buy - Rent - Sell

Downtown Apartment Company LLC.



Equal housing opportunity.



Ref # 112

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295083

Property Id 295083



(RLNE5836125)