3152 W Belle Plaine Ave

1 BED IN A LOVELY COURT YARD NEAR TRANSPORTATION - Property Id: 281871



Location:3152 W BELLE PLAINE

Available:NOW

Rent:$1150

Move Fee:$300

Bedrooms:1

Bathrooms:1

Pets:YES

Laundry:BLDG

Parking:



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



JORDAN LISITZA

773-805-5383

Landstar Realty Group



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281871

