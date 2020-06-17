All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3152 W Belle Plaine Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3152 W Belle Plaine Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

3152 W Belle Plaine Ave

3152 W Belle Plaine Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Irving Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3152 W Belle Plaine Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 BED IN A LOVELY COURT YARD NEAR TRANSPORTATION - Property Id: 281871

Availability 24 Hours
Coin-operated laundry
Controlled Access/Gated
Pet Friendly
Public Transportation
Ceiling Fan
Hardwood Floors
Refrigerator
Efficient Appliances
Gas Range
Window Coverings
Location:3152 W BELLE PLAINE
Available:NOW
Rent:$1150
Move Fee:$300
Bedrooms:1
Bathrooms:1
Pets:YES
Laundry:BLDG
Parking:

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

JORDAN LISITZA
773-805-5383
Landstar Realty Group

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281871
Property Id 281871

(RLNE5793122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3152 W Belle Plaine Ave have any available units?
3152 W Belle Plaine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3152 W Belle Plaine Ave have?
Some of 3152 W Belle Plaine Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3152 W Belle Plaine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3152 W Belle Plaine Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3152 W Belle Plaine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3152 W Belle Plaine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3152 W Belle Plaine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3152 W Belle Plaine Ave does offer parking.
Does 3152 W Belle Plaine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3152 W Belle Plaine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3152 W Belle Plaine Ave have a pool?
No, 3152 W Belle Plaine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3152 W Belle Plaine Ave have accessible units?
No, 3152 W Belle Plaine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3152 W Belle Plaine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3152 W Belle Plaine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2128 N Sawyer
2128 North Sawyer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
1215 E.hyde Park Blvd
1215 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
1135 W. Pratt
1135 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
1837 W Patterson Ave
1837 W Patterson Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
Park Lincoln By Reside
2470 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
6715 S Dorchester
6715 S Dorchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
sixforty northwells
640 N Wells
Chicago, IL 60654
Park Fullerton by Reside
325 W Fullerton Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College