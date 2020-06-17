3152 W Belle Plaine Ave

Amenities
1 BED IN A LOVELY COURT YARD NEAR TRANSPORTATION - Property Id: 281871
Availability 24 Hours
Coin-operated laundry
Controlled Access/Gated
Pet Friendly
Public Transportation
Ceiling Fan
Hardwood Floors
Refrigerator
Efficient Appliances
Gas Range
Window Coverings
Location:3152 W BELLE PLAINE
Available:NOW
Rent:$1150
Move Fee:$300
Bedrooms:1
Bathrooms:1
Pets:YES
Laundry:BLDG
Parking:
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
JORDAN LISITZA
773-805-5383
Landstar Realty Group
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281871
