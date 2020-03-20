3152 North Pine Grove Avenue

Amenities

HUGE! 3 Bed 2 Bath w/ Personal Laundry Room

Fully restored stone mansion building built 1893. Vaulted ceilings, stained glass windows, hardwood floors throughout. Must see to appreciate. Extremely large bedrooms with vast closet and storage space. Living room is oversized and hold several couches, tables, etc. Located 1 block from Broadway, this place is in the middle of everywhere. Walk to Belmont stop and catch Red, Brown or Purple line trains. Walk to Lakefront; Belmont Harbor is 2 blocks away. Shopping, groceries, fitness, yoga, restaurants, pubs, clubs, nightlife you name it; just a block or so away. We also have the nicest neighbors. Our tree lined street is on a dead end and is a special, quiet place in the city



