All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3152 North Pine Grove Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3152 North Pine Grove Avenue
Last updated March 7 2020 at 12:16 AM

3152 North Pine Grove Avenue

3152 North Pine Grove Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1336474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3152 North Pine Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
gym
yoga
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
yoga
HUGE! 3 Bed 2 Bath w/ Personal Laundry Room
Fully restored stone mansion building built 1893. Vaulted ceilings, stained glass windows, hardwood floors throughout. Must see to appreciate. Extremely large bedrooms with vast closet and storage space. Living room is oversized and hold several couches, tables, etc. Located 1 block from Broadway, this place is in the middle of everywhere. Walk to Belmont stop and catch Red, Brown or Purple line trains. Walk to Lakefront; Belmont Harbor is 2 blocks away. Shopping, groceries, fitness, yoga, restaurants, pubs, clubs, nightlife you name it; just a block or so away. We also have the nicest neighbors. Our tree lined street is on a dead end and is a special, quiet place in the city

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3152 North Pine Grove Avenue have any available units?
3152 North Pine Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3152 North Pine Grove Avenue have?
Some of 3152 North Pine Grove Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3152 North Pine Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3152 North Pine Grove Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3152 North Pine Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3152 North Pine Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3152 North Pine Grove Avenue offer parking?
No, 3152 North Pine Grove Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3152 North Pine Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3152 North Pine Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3152 North Pine Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 3152 North Pine Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3152 North Pine Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3152 North Pine Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3152 North Pine Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3152 North Pine Grove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3152 North Pine Grove Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3818 N Sheffield Ave
3818 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
5339-5345 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5339 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Kingsbury Plaza
520 N Kingsbury St
Chicago, IL 60654
6160 S Martin Luther King Dr
6160-6212 S Martin Luther King Drive
Chicago, IL 60637
2850 N Sheridan Rd
2850 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
The Tides at Lakeshore East
360 E South Water St
Chicago, IL 60601
596 West Hawthorne
596 W Hawthorne Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
721 W. Belmont
721 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity