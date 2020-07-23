3142 North Southport Avenue

Amenities

Spacious Duplex Along Southport Corridor

Great Space and Location on Southport Avenue in Lakeview! Property Features: -Rare 2BR, 2 BA Walk Up 2 Story Condo Unit. One Bath and Laundry On Lower Level. -Open Kitchen, Dining Room and Living Room Upstairs w/ Second Bath -Updated Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances -Hardwood Upstairs, Carpet Downstairs -New Central Air and Heat - -Gated Front Patio Area is top notch! Located on Southport and Belmont, near Schubas, this apartment is just steps to all that Lakeview's Southport Corridor has to offer with Cafes, great restaurants, nightlife, transportation (Southport Brown Line CTA 3 blocks away), groceries plus so much more. Available August 1st.

