Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:42 AM

3142 North Southport Avenue

3142 North Southport Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1929770
Location

3142 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Spacious Duplex Along Southport Corridor
Great Space and Location on Southport Avenue in Lakeview! Property Features: -Rare 2BR, 2 BA Walk Up 2 Story Condo Unit. One Bath and Laundry On Lower Level. -Open Kitchen, Dining Room and Living Room Upstairs w/ Second Bath -Updated Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances -Hardwood Upstairs, Carpet Downstairs -New Central Air and Heat - -Gated Front Patio Area is top notch! Located on Southport and Belmont, near Schubas, this apartment is just steps to all that Lakeview's Southport Corridor has to offer with Cafes, great restaurants, nightlife, transportation (Southport Brown Line CTA 3 blocks away), groceries plus so much more. Available August 1st.
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3142 North Southport Avenue have any available units?
3142 North Southport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3142 North Southport Avenue have?
Some of 3142 North Southport Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3142 North Southport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3142 North Southport Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3142 North Southport Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3142 North Southport Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3142 North Southport Avenue offer parking?
No, 3142 North Southport Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3142 North Southport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3142 North Southport Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3142 North Southport Avenue have a pool?
No, 3142 North Southport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3142 North Southport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3142 North Southport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3142 North Southport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3142 North Southport Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
