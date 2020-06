Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly new construction parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking new construction dogs allowed

Lakeview 2 Bed 1 Bath

7 unit greystone building on Kenmore Street and Belmont. 3 block walk to the Belmont CTA. Apt is new construction. Be the first to live there!! One l arge bedroom with decorative brick fireplace, large floor to ceiling windows. Large 2nd bedroom. Both easily fit queen, dresser and have large closets. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and laundry. Central air/heat. Everything is new. Building has large rooftop deck with views in all directions. Parking is available at the bldg. No dogs.

Contact us to schedule a showing.