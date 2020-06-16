3114 North Southport Avenue

Amenities

Completely remodeled new construction in amazing Southport Corridor location! Hardwood floors throughout, beautiful kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher; washer/dryer in unit, spacious bedrooms, central heat/AC and parking available for $200 additional per month. The Southport Corridor is a short walk west from Wrigley Field and easily accessible via the CTA Brown Line. This street is a go-to destination for the perfect day of shopping. Full of local charm, Southport offers an eclectic mix of clothing and accessory boutiques, salons and spas, trendy restaurants, and family hot spots. Visitors enjoy an elevated experience with a small town feel in a big city environment! Available ASAP!! Sorry, no pets.



