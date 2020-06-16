All apartments in Chicago
3114 North Southport Avenue
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:47 PM

3114 North Southport Avenue

3114 North Southport Avenue
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
3114 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
parking
new construction
Completely remodeled new construction in amazing Southport Corridor location! Hardwood floors throughout, beautiful kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher; washer/dryer in unit, spacious bedrooms, central heat/AC and parking available for $200 additional per month. The Southport Corridor is a short walk west from Wrigley Field and easily accessible via the CTA Brown Line. This street is a go-to destination for the perfect day of shopping. Full of local charm, Southport offers an eclectic mix of clothing and accessory boutiques, salons and spas, trendy restaurants, and family hot spots. Visitors enjoy an elevated experience with a small town feel in a big city environment! Available ASAP!! Sorry, no pets.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3114 North Southport Avenue have any available units?
3114 North Southport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3114 North Southport Avenue have?
Some of 3114 North Southport Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3114 North Southport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3114 North Southport Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114 North Southport Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3114 North Southport Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3114 North Southport Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3114 North Southport Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3114 North Southport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3114 North Southport Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114 North Southport Avenue have a pool?
No, 3114 North Southport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3114 North Southport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3114 North Southport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3114 North Southport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3114 North Southport Avenue has units with dishwashers.
