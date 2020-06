Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed

Spacious Modern 2 BD/ 1BA Under Rehab in Lakeview! - Property Id: 201920



Smaller kitchen so if cooking is your thing this isn't this place for you most likely!



Spacious 2 Bedroom Modern Gut Rehab!

Sunny Living Room

NEW Kitchen w/ Granite & Stainless Steel Appliances - Including Dishwasher

NEW Bathroom w/ Fresh Tile Work

Hardwood Floors

Bedrooms Fit Queen-Sized

Central A/C & Heat

Laundry in Building

No Security Deposit!

No Dogs Allowed



